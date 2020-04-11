JOHNSON, Jason Thomas:
Died at Dargaville Hospital on April 2, 2020. Precious husband of Carol, loved and respected father and father-in-law of Jason and Sharon, Bruce and Rachael, Robert (dec), Rachel and Craig, Tim and Kyla, and Geoff and Christine. Poppa of 14, and Great-Poppa of 2. A very special unique person who will be sadly missed.
John 3:16
For God so loved the world that He gave His only Son that whosoever believed in Him should not perish but have eternal life.
Published in Waikato Times on Apr. 11, 2020