FRASER, Janne Colleen
(nee McCurrie, formerly Bell):
Passed away on Saturday, 22nd February 2020. Aged 71 years. Much loved wife of Joe, and the late Keith. Mother and mother-in-law of Stewart & Michelle, Jason, David & Sakrua. Stepmother to Peter & Sonya, Shaun & Mandy, and Nicky & Dave. Grandmother to Ashleigh, Mecaela, Samantha, Callum, Duncan, Briony, Declan, Daniella, James, Natsu-Boston. Great-Grandmother to Niamh.
Will be greatly missed
and remembered.
A Memorial Service for Janne will be held at St Peter's Catholic Church, Anzac Street, Cambridge, on Thursday, 27th February 2020, at 1.00pm. In accordance with Janne's wishes, can everyone please wear something blue and colourful to her service. All communications to the Fraser Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge 3434.
Published in Waikato Times from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2020