MILLER,
Janice Ann (nee Waldie):
On Monday 24 June 2019, peacefully at home, aged 73 years. Dearly loved wife and partner of Roger for 48 years. Mum of Christine and Scott, Nana of Tyla and Finn, Zachary and Sophie. Special mother-in-law of Tracey and Jan. Janice will be fondly remembered by members of Harbour City Lions and Tauranga Te Papa Rotary and Rotary District 9930. A service will be held at Daniel's On the Park, 11th Ave, Tauranga, at 2.00pm, on Friday, June 28. In lieu of flowers, donations preferred to Waipuna Hospice, PO Box 16299, Bethlehem. Communications to Miller Family, 390B Maungatapu Road, Tauranga.
Published in Waikato Times on June 26, 2019