McCONNELL,

Janice Debra (nee Seaton):

Suddenly at her home on the 28th February 2020; aged 50 years. Dearly loved wife to James. Much loved and loving mother to Andrew, Daniel, and Alana. Cherished daughter to Peter and Anne Seaton, and incredible older sister to Maree, and Michael and Naomi, and their families. Loved daughter-in-law to Norm and the late Ruth McConnell and their families.

"A generous caring friend,

at home with her Lord,

where there is fullness of joy."

Donations to the Christian Mission Charitable Trust would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Everybody is welcome to join us at a Graveside service which will be held at the Putaruru Domain Road Cemetery on Friday 6th March at 1.00pm; followed by a Celebration service to be held at the Putaruru Gospel Chapel, Kensington street at 2.00pm. Janice's request was to wear bright colour to her service.

South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ

