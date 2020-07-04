KERR, Janice Tatai:
E kore e ea i te kupu, te aroha ki a koutou e te whaanau whaanui, koutou katoa i tangi, i awhi, i koorero ai ngaa koorero o ta taatou Whaea, Nan, Hoa, a Janice Tatai Kerr. Ka nui kee te aroha, te manaaki ki a koutou e te whaanau whaanui.
Naa te Whaanau Kerr.
No words can express our sincere gratitude to all that supported our family throughout the loss of our dearest wife, mum and nan. We thank you all from the bottom of our hearts.
From Kerr Whaanau.
Published in Waikato Times on July 4, 2020