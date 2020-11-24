HUMPHREY,
Janice Lorraine (nee Dick):
Aged 74 years. Passed away at home surrounded by her family on Saturday 21st November 2020. Loving wife of Alf. Loved mother of Tina & Ian (son-in-law), and Teresa. Dearly loved Nan Jan of Xanthe and Sarah.
A strong lady
with a tender heart.
A service will be held for Janice at Woodside Estate, 130 Woodside Road, Matangi, on Thursday 26th November at 11.00am. All communications C/o Pellows Funeral Directors, PO Box 4449, Hamilton 3247.
Published in Waikato Times on Nov. 24, 2020