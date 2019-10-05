Janette TAIT

Passed away peacefully on 3 October 2019. Dearly loved mother of Alison and Philip. Cherished grandmother of Pricilla, Penelope, Sarah, Joel, Tessa and Ethan. Loved wife of Warwick and the late Moss. A service for Jan will be held at St Francis Church, 92 Mansel Ave, Hamilton, on Wednesday, 9 October 2019 at 10.30am, followed by a private cremation. All communications to the Tait family, C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.

Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 5, 2019
