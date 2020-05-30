Janet WYATT
WYATT, Janet Mary:
On Wednesday, 27th May 2020, Janet passed away peacefully at Waikato Hospital. Aged 80. Cherished wife of the late Graeme and loving mother and mother-in-law of Annette, Darren and Fiona, Lesley and Ken. Loved Nanna of Jordan, Chloe, Mark, Stacey, Sean, Tony and Nicole. Great-Nanna of Olivia, Poppy and Flynn. A service to celebrate Janet's life will be held in the Rosa Chapel, 6 Tamihana St, Matamata at 1.00pm, Wednesday, 3rd June. Followed by a private cremation. All communications c/- the Wyatt family to 6 Tamihana St, Matamata.



Published in Waikato Times on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
3
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Rosa Chapel
