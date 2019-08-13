WILKINSON, Janet Elizabeth
(nee Briggs):
Of Levin. Passed away at Palmerston North Hospital, on 9th August 2019, after a short illness. Much loved wife of David (dec). A cherished mother to her 5 children and a loved Grandmother to her many grandchildren.
"Hooroo"
A private cremation has been held, with a private memorial to follow. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the Arohanui Hospice, 11 Heretaunga Street, Palmerston North. All messages to S Wilkinson C/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North.
Published in Waikato Times on Aug. 13, 2019