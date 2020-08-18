CROCKETT,
Janet Hazel (Jean):
Jean died peacefully at Hilda Ross Rest Home on Saturday 15 August 2020, aged 95 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Doug, and loved Mum of Colin and Raewyn, and Russell and Gail. Loved Nana to Sharon and Paul, Debbie and Mike, Kelly and Matthew, Megan and Lewis, and loved Nana to 11 great-grandchildren.
We will sadly miss
our Matriarch.
Rest in peace, Mum.
Given current restrictions, there will be a private cremation and we will have a memorial and gathering for Jean at a later date. All communications to Jean's family, c/- James R Hill Funeral Directors, 717 Grey Street, Hamilton 3216. FDANZ.
Published in Waikato Times on Aug. 18, 2020