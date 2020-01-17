BURDETT, Janet Ann (Jan):
Passed away peacefully at Cambridge Oakdale on Wednesday 15 January 2020, aged 77 years. Much loved and loving wife of Allan for 56 years. Adored mother and mother-in-law of Paul and Rosa, Marie and James, and cherished Nana of Carly, Brittany, Victoria, Matthew, Robert, Sarah and Andrew. A Service to celebrate Jan's life will be held at Greenwood Chapel, Hamilton Park Crematorium, Newstead, on Tuesday 21 January at 11.00am. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to dementiawaikato.org.nz in Jan's memory.
Published in Waikato Times on Jan. 17, 2020