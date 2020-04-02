BROWNLIE, Janet Margaret
(Jan) (formerly Jan Spear):
On Monday, 30 March 2020, Jan passed peacefully. Devoted mother to Liz, Russell and Gareth. Adored Grandmother to Katana, Noah and Ruby and proud Great-Grandmother to Elise. Jan had long been affected by Huntington's disease and after a stoic fight, she can now have a well-earned rest. A private cremation has taken place and a celebration of her life will be held at a later date. All communications to: G Brownlie, 9 Rawlings Street, Bader, Hamilton 3206.
Published in Waikato Times on Apr. 2, 2020