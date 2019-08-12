BALME, Janet Lois:

Passed away peacefully on 9 August 2019, two days before her 86th birthday. much loved wife of George for 63 years. Devoted mother and mother-in-law of Geoff and Debbie, Robyn McNaught, Bill (Phillip) and Liza, Dig (Richard) and Cheryl. Loved Nana of her 10 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

We say goodbye to

our wonderful mum whose lifetime of guidance will

never be forgotten.

Many thanks to the wonderful staff at Hillview Rest Home. The funeral will be held at St Luke's Anglican Church, Esplanade, Te Kuiti, at 1.00pm on Tuesday 13 August. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hillview Rest Home would be appreciated. All communications to Balme Family, c/- PO Box 241, Te Kuiti 3940. In the care of

V J Williams & Sons FDANZ



