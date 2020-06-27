Acknowledgement

BEVERLAND,

Janene Mae (nee Christian):

1951 - 2020

I would like to recognise personally all the messages, phone calls and cards of sympathy that have been extended to myself and our family at the recent loss of Jan. Jan passed away very peacefully on 31 May 2020 and the support we have had has been of great comfort to myself and our family. We would also like to recognise the exceptional care that the doctors and staff of Ward M5 oncology Waikato Hospital gave Jan and the love and respect they offered myself, our family and friends in the week that Jan was in hospital. Very much appreciated. Thanks to you all for your support.

Sincerely,

Robert Beverland and family



