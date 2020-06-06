Janene BEVERLAND

    Published in: Waikato Times
    Published in: Waikato Times
Service Information
Haven Funeral Services Ltd
32 William St
Huntly , Waikato
078287629
Death Notice

BEVERLAND,
Janene Mae (nee Christian):
16.04.1951 to 31.05.2020
69 years of a very caring life. Loved wife and friend of Robert. Loved mother of Gareth and Christopher and loved friend of Heidi and Janetta. An adored Granny of Willa, Lucas and Thea.
She walked her path with
love and dignity.
We will all love you forever Jan - Rest Peacefully.
Private ceremonies have been held to celebrate Jan's life. All communications to the Beverland Family, C/- PO Box 147, Huntly 3740.

Published in Waikato Times on June 6, 2020
