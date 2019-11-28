Jane WIRIHANA

Service Information
Sadliers Funeral Services
358 Thames St
Morrinsville , Waikato
078894333
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 a.m.
Kai-a-te-mata Marae
Morrinsville
Death Notice

WIRIHANA,
Jane Jennifer Parekãkã
(nee Neha-Mãnihera):
Passed away quietly, on 26th November 2019, at her home after a long illness. The beloved wife of Jack Herenga, mother of the late Tipa Eddie Neha, Nathan Netana and Tracey, Taui and Mabel and the late Jacqueline Mihieta Wirihana. Nana to Rachel, Karla Jane, Kyro, Haeden, Jasmin, Anahera Ana, Karika Caleb, Te Ahuru Jayden, Daniel, Tyrelle, Te Aki Rae, Netana. Fifty three years as a team now bereft in the loss of their beloved mother, wife, and Nana. Sister to her many beloved siblings, nephews, nieces, mokopuna.
"Moe mai rã i roto i ngã
ringa kaha o Te Atua

E kore koe warewaretia"
Funeral will be Saturday 30th November 2019, 11.00am, at Kai-a-te-mata Marae, Morrinsville.

Published in Waikato Times on Nov. 28, 2019
