DRAKE,
Jane Whitford Pearl:
In her 90th year, passed away peacefully and surrounded by family at Waikato Hospital, on 24th October 2019. Together again with Poppa Alf. A loving mother to Gavin and Gail, Helen and Wayne. Nana to Jason and Nicola, Tammy and Jamie, Blair and Melanie, Katie and Sean, Nathan and Shae. Great-Gran to Megan, Connor, Caleb, Brieanna, Finn and Lily. Service to be held at 11.00am, on 30th October, at Hamilton Cemetery Newstead, Park Chapel, followed by a light lunch at Hamilton Golf Club - St Andrew's.
Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 26, 2019