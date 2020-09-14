LUKAC, Jan:
Called home on 12 September 2020, with his daughter Maria at his side. Aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband of Linley (Sisi). Loved and respected Dad of James & Leigh, David & Michelle, Gabrielle & Andrew, Maria & Ian. Treasured Poppa of Erin & Shaun, Beth, Tracy & Steve; Alex, Emma; Harry, Marcus, Steven, Ben, Matthew; and Davis.
`To have had these treasured years will give us strength to strive for your dreams'.
A Requiem Mass for Jan will be held at the Cathedral of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Hamilton East, on Thursday 17 September at 10.30am, followed by private cremation. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, could you please RSVP the family on 027 351 4338. A special thank you to Jan's friends at Rossendale for their love and care of him.
Published in Waikato Times on Sept. 14, 2020