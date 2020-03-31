WHITE,
James Thomas (Tom):
Passed away on 28th March 2020 at the Raglan Trust Hospital. Loved husband of Betty. Loved father and father-in-law of Lesley and Chris Saville, Bruce and Cilla White, Graeme and Annette White, Colin White (deceased) and Becks. Loved by 11 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Tom's family would like to thank the staff of Te Ata Rest Home in Te Awamutu, the staff of the Raglan Trust Hospital, Dr Mike Loten and the Raglan Medical Centre. We can't thank you enough for the kindness, and caring shown to Tom. It was beyond the call of duty. A celebration of Tom's life will take place sometime in the future. A burial has taken place.
Forever in our hearts.
Published in Waikato Times from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020