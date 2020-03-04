James WHITE (.1930 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "Our deepest sympathy to you all. Rest In Peace Paddy!"
    - Bryan and Christina Whittaker
Service Information
Simply Cremations (Hamilton)
388 Avalon Drive
Hamilton, Waikato
078492139
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Simply Cremations (Hamilton)
388 Avalon Drive
Hamilton, Waikato
Death Notice

WHITE, James "Paddy":
17.12.1930 - 02.03.2020
Royal New Zealand Airforce - Service no. 76777
Passed away peacefully at Waikato Hospital surrounded by his loved ones. Husband of Anne for 62 years. Father and father-in-law of Allan and Jane, Glenn and Ruth, Dean and Lorraine, and Valda and David. Loved Grandfather of Kelly, Robert, Chris, Matthew, Scott, Jaime and Olivia.
Now at rest.
Funeral Service at 11.00am, on Friday, 6th March 2020, at The Avalon Chapel, 388 Wairere Drive, Te Rapa, Hamilton.

Published in Waikato Times on Mar. 4, 2020
