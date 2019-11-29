WATSON,
James Walter (Jim):
Passed away suddenly at Waikato Hospital, surrounded by his family on Tuesday 26 November 2019, in his 97th year. Loved husband of the late Gwelda. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Sheryl (deceased) and John Karl, Heather and Grant Kane, Jenny and John Dixon, and Terry. Loved Grandad of his 7 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Jim will be missed by all his family and friends.
Rest in peace Dad, you have certainly earned it.
A celebration of Jim's life will be held at Trinity St Pauls Church, 43 Queen Street, Cambridge, on Monday 2 December, at 11.00am.
Published in Waikato Times on Nov. 29, 2019