TELFER,
James Alexander (Jim):
Peacefully at home with his family on Saturday 9th May 2020. Very dearly loved husband and best friend of Libby for 25 years. Loved father of Rob, Steve and the late Christine. Loving Pop to his five grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Loved brother of Sheryl and the late Archie and Adele. A private family burial has taken place, and a memorial will be held at a later date. All communications to The Telfer Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge 3434.
Published in Waikato Times on May 16, 2020