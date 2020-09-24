STEWART, James (Jim):
Peacefully on Wednesday 23rd September 2020 at Whakatane Hospital. Much loved husband of the late Fiona. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Jan (deceased) and Morton, Charlie and the late Rosalie. Respected friend of Patricia and Fraser. Proud Uncle of his many nieces and nephews. Many thanks to his carers that enabled Jim to stay in his home. A service will be held at 12.00pm on Friday 25th September, in the Whakatane Crematorium Chapel, Ohope Road, Whakatane. Communications to the Stewart family C/- PO Box 2070, Whakatane.
Published in Waikato Times on Sept. 24, 2020