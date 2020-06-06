SCRIMGEOUR,
James Graham:
Reg No: 457288, Gunner, Royal Regiment of NZ Artillery. Passed away peacefully at Radius Windsor Court on Monday, 25th May 2020. Aged 88 years. Dearly loved and best friend of Sylvia. Much loved father and father-in-law of Graham & Shirley, and Carol & Ian. Loving granddad of 5 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Thank you Windsor Radius Court Staff for your care and kindness shown to Jim.
"A kindhearted man,
much treasured."
A private family farewell has taken place. All communications to The Scrimgeour Family, c/- 262 Ohaupo Road, Te Awamutu 3800.
Published in Waikato Times on June 6, 2020