RYAN, James Griffin (Jim):
Born 13 February 1935. Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, 3 March 2020, CHT Highfield, Te Awamutu. Loved husband of the late Chrissie. Dearly loved dad of Trish and Colin Sharp, Linda and Mickey Hughes, Mags and Ian Burns, Shirley and Clive Jenkins, Carol and Robin Madsen, Angie Ryan and Mark Bryden, Tracey and Paul Mellar, Kevin Ryan and Fleur McIellan. Loved Pop Pop to his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A Funeral Service for Jim will be held at Alexandra House Chapel, 570 Alexandra St, Te Awamutu, on Friday, 6 March 2020, at 1.00pm, followed by burial at the Te Awamutu Cemetery. All communications to the Ryan Family, PO Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840.
Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ
Published in Waikato Times on Mar. 5, 2020