RUSSELL,
James William (Jim):
Passed away on 1st August 2020 at Waikato Hospital. In his 77th year. Dearly loved husband, best friend and soulmate of Val for 54 years. Loved younger son of the late Herbert John and Joan Mary Russell. Brother of John, Warwick and Diana Murphy (deceased). Uncle of John, Toni Wilson, Russell Murphy and Robyn Purser (deceased).
Rest in Peace my Love.
A private service has already been held for Jim. All communications to the Russell family, PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times on Aug. 11, 2020