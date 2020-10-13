ROSS,
James Lawrence (Jim):
Passed away peacefully at Waikato Public Hospital with family at his side on Saturday, 10th October 2020. Aged 82 years. Dearly loved husband of Judith for 43 years. Beloved father and father-in-law of Jacci and Charlie, Peter and Janet, Tony and Karen, Anthony and Michelle, Michael and Leanne, Tracey, Catherine and Clark. Loved Grandad to 18 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren. A service to celebrate Jim's life will be held at Trinity St Paul's Union Parish of Cambridge, 43 Queen Street, Cambridge, on Friday, 16th October 2020, at 11.00am. Followed by a private cremation. Donations to The Heart Foundation would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to The Ross Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge 3434.
Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 13, 2020