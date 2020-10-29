O'CALLAGHAN,
James Martin (Jim):
Died on 27 October 2020, peacefully surrounded by the people he loved and who loved him. Aged 89 years. Beloved husband of Gabrielle for 63 years. Loved and respected father of Sean & Pauline, Camille & Grant, Frances & Michael, Martine & (Tiger). Cherished Pa of 7 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Pius X Catholic Church, 59 Pine Avenue, Melville, Hamilton, on Saturday 31 October at 11.00am, followed by burial at Hamilton Park Cemetery, Newstead. Correspondence to the O'Callaghan Family, C/- P.O. Box 439, Hamilton 3240.
Published in Waikato Times from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2020