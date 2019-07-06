MEAD, James Hilton (Jim):
On 4th July 2019 peacefully at Rhoda Read Hospital, aged 88 years. Treasured and much loved father and father-in-law of Gail and Grant, Jimmy and Linda, Maryanne and George, Carol and Darryl, Peter and Shuli. Beloved grandfather of Natalie, Brenton and Brie, James and Charmaine, Laura and True, Steven and Rose Ayla, Oli and Nathan. Loving great-grandfather of Tait, Brinley and Luseta.
Your battle has ended, your work on earth is done Dad, Rest easy.
Funeral service will be held at the Battle Heights Lounge, Te Aroha Racecourse, at 11am on Monday 8th July. Communications c/- Simplicity Funeral Services Hamilton, PO Box 15329, Dinsdale, Hamilton 3204.
Published in Waikato Times on July 6, 2019