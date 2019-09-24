James MCLEAN

Service Information
Morris & Morris Funerals
199 Kamo Road
Whangarei, Northland
0112
094375799
Death Notice

McLEAN, James (Jim):
Passed away peacefully on 22nd September 2019, at Jane Mander Rest Home. Dearly loved husband of Hannah. Much loved father of Michael, and Erin; Granddad of 4 and Great-Granddad of 4. A service will be held in the Chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals, (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive), Whau Valley, Whangarei, at 1.30pm, on Wednesday 25th September 2019, followed by cremation. Jim's family would like to acknowledge the love and care given to them all by the staff at Jane Mander. All communications to the McLean Family, c/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145.

Published in Waikato Times on Sept. 24, 2019
