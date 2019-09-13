McKNIGHT, James (Jim):

Passed away while asleep at Lifecare Cambridge on Wednesday, 11th September 2019, aged 90 years. Dearly loved husband of Jean, loved father, father in-law, and Grandad to Mary, Elizabeth & Scott, Jamie & Emma, John & Tania, Connor, Rose, William and Samuel. Special Grandad Jim to Libby, Teaghin and Helena. Thanks to the nurses and carers at Lifecare for looking after Jim so well in his last two months. A Funeral Service for Jim will be held at Trinity St Paul's Union Parish, Queen Street, Cambridge, on Wednesday, 18th September 2019 at 11.00am, followed by a burial at The Leamington Public Cemetery. Donations to Cambridge Tree Trust would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to the McKnight Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge 3434.





