KILGOUR,

James Frederick (Tautaka):

Died on October 19, 2019, in Rotorua surrounded by loved ones. Known as Jim to most, a proud, loyal family man, well known in forestry. A keen hunter and fisherman. Jim is survived by his former partner Rosemary, their children Raymond, Abraham and partner Susan, Tamara and husband Jerard. Beloved Koro of Cassiel and husband Adam, Ratema, Abigail and Tanekaha-o-Te-Atua, Chelsea, Connor and Jordan. Also his siblings Sharon, Teresa and Doreen. Whãngai with Robert and Mary to their grandparents. Rest in love with Nana, Grandad, Uncle Graeme, Aunty Gwen and Stace. Jim will be at 105 Homedale St until a service to celebrate his life will be held at St Mary's Church, 40 Seddon St, Rotorua, at 11am on Tuesday 22nd October. Jim will then return to Te Ahoroa Marae, Rangitoto Rd, Te Kuiti, until the tangi on Wednesday, October 23rd, at 1pm.





