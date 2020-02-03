James IRONSIDE

Guest Book
  • "My deepest sympathy to your family at this very difficult..."
  • "Thinking of you. OWen Davies"
  • "Will be sadly missed by the Murphy family."
Service Information
James R Hill Funeral Directors
717 Grey Street Hamilton
Hamilton, Waikato
078555541
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Gail's of Tamahere Chapel
28 Devine Road
Tamahere
View Map
Death Notice

IRONSIDE,
James Kennedy (Ken):
On Saturday 1 February 2020, Ken died at Hospice Waikato with his wife Colleen holding his hand. Dearly beloved husband and sweetheart of Colleen for 48 years. A service to remember Ken's life will be held at Gail's of Tamahere Chapel, 28 Devine Road, Tamahere, at 1.00pm on Wednesday 5 February 2020. A donation to Waikato Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service or made online.
https://www.hospicewaikato.
org.nz/donate-online
All communications to Colleen, c/- James R Hill Funeral Directors, 717 Grey Street, Hamilton 3216. FDANZ

logo
Published in Waikato Times from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.