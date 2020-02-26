HUTCHEON,
James Alexander (Jim):
Died after a short stay in Waikato Hospital on 20th February 2020, aged 93 years. Beloved husband of the late Kath, father and father-in-law of the late Elizabeth, Jamie, Andrew and Nicola, and Ann and Ian Maul. Grundy to Michael, Emma, Rebecca, Samantha, Kieran, and Jaime. Great-grundy to Ella, Charlie, Kadie and Riley. A small private service has been held. However the family invites any of Jim's extended family and friends to come have a cuppa with them at Jim's Raglan home, between 10.00am and 2.00pm on Sunday, 1st March. All communications to the Hutcheon family, PO Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840.
Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ.
Published in Waikato Times on Feb. 26, 2020