Service Information
Sadliers Funeral Services
358 Thames St
Morrinsville , Waikato
078894333
Service
12:00 p.m.
Morrinsville Events Centre, Ron Ladd Place, Morrinsville
Burial
3:00 p.m.
Piako Cemetery, Seales Road, Morrinsville
Death Notice



Aged 21 years, as the result of an accident on 4th August 2020, has gone to hang out with his Lord God and Saviour. Deeply loved son of Darryl and Lynn. Deeply loved brother of Jess and Sam. James loved life, loved his family, loved his friends, loved all his sports, loved his work and especially loved his Lord God and Saviour.

Such a beautiful and awesome young man inside and out.

A service to celebrate James's wonderful 21 years will be held at the Morrinsville Events Centre, Ron Ladd Place, Morrinsville, on Tuesday 11th August 2020, at 12.00pm, and all are welcome at the burial, Piako Cemetery, Seales Road, Morrinsville, at 3.00pm. We have been overwhelmed and are thankful for everyone's love, prayers and support. James would love any donations to go to Totara Springs Christian Centre, a place he loved. Please contact us for details. All communications to the Houghton Family, PO Box 317, Morrinsville.







