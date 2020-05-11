James HILL

Guest Book
  • "Please Doreen and greater family accept my deepest sympathy..."
    - Alistair Dryden
  • "May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow."
    - Alistair Dryden
  • "Our thoughts and prayers are will you all at this sad time...."
  • "To Jimmy Hills family .I have known you all since 1960's..."
    - Betty Clough
  • "Thinking of you all at this sad time. Julie and John..."
    - julie Griffin
Service Information
James R Hill Funeral Directors
717 Grey Street Hamilton
Hamilton, Waikato
078555541
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Death Notice

HILL, James Roy (Jim):
On Thursday 8 May 2020, Jim passed away peacefully at Eventhorpe Resthome. Dearly loved husband of Doreen, and loved father and father-in-law of Janetta and Pat Wilson, and Margaret and John Morell. Loved grandfather of Mathew, Steven, Claire and Maria, David, Jamie, Anna and Haylee. Great-grandfather to 24. Dearly beloved brother of Nancy (Australia) and Joan (Hamilton). Due to Covid-19, a full celebration of Jim's life will be held at a later date, to be confirmed. All communications to Janetta at [email protected] or Hill family, c/- James R Hill Funeral Directors, 717 Grey Street, Hamilton 3216, FDANZ.

Published in Waikato Times on May 11, 2020
