HILL, James Roy (Jim):
On Thursday 8 May 2020, Jim passed away peacefully at Eventhorpe Resthome. Dearly loved husband of Doreen, and loved father and father-in-law of Janetta and Pat Wilson, and Margaret and John Morell. Loved grandfather of Mathew, Steven, Claire and Maria, David, Jamie, Anna and Haylee. Great-grandfather to 24. Dearly beloved brother of Nancy (Australia) and Joan (Hamilton). Due to Covid-19, a full celebration of Jim's life will be held at a later date, to be confirmed. All communications to Janetta at [email protected] or Hill family, c/- James R Hill Funeral Directors, 717 Grey Street, Hamilton 3216, FDANZ.
Published in Waikato Times on May 11, 2020