GOW,
James Murray (Murray):
1929 –2020
On 24th April 2020 at home after a courageous battle with cancer. Deeply loved husband of Beverley for the past 65 years, much loved father and father-in-law of Di and Russ Lewis, Cathy and Joff Mitchell, John Gow and Fiona Taylor, Doug and Kim Gow. Loved Grandfather of Greg, Jenny, Nicki and Libby, Emma, James, Sam and Matthew, Jack, Nellie, Ned and Theo, Zoe, Ally and Marcus. Loved Grandfather-in-law to Sarah, Matthew, Cam, Olivia, Chelsea and Ben. Great-Grandfather to Eugene, Maggie May, Edie, Axel and Annabelle.
Dad, Murray, Poppa, Muzza, Rara, Great-Granddad will be so very very missed by us all.
A celebration of Murray's life will be held at a later date.
Published in Waikato Times from Apr. 28 to Apr. 30, 2020