EDMONDSON,
James Bruce (Jim):
Died suddenly on 29 June 2020, in his 70th year. Dearly loved husband of the late Christine, treasured father of Sheree and Hilton, and grandad of 5. Loved son, brother and uncle to many.
A man who called a spade a spade but had a heart of gold. Will be sorely missed.
A celebration of Jim's time with us will be held at the Coromandel Community Hall at 455 Kapanga Road, Coromandel, on Saturday 4 July, at 1.00pm.
- Much love Patsy, Stuart, Raelene, Melinda, Taria, Craig and families.
Published in Waikato Times on July 1, 2020