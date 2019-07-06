Acknowledgement

PARMESHWAR,

Jagdish Chandra (Jack):

Ann, David and Leah would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for all the support, flowers, baking and offers of help and for the many phone calls, e-mails and text messages. A big thank you to the staff of Cascades, both past and present, for your help, support and care of Jack. Thank you also to those who made donations to St John Ambulance. As some of these are unknown please accept this as our personal acknowledgement. I would also like to say to David's work mates, thank you for your generous donation. It will be donated to Aphasia Ireland Limited.



