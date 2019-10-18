WALTERS,
Jacqueline Jean (Jacqui):
Suddenly on 16th October 2019, at Waikato Hospital. Aged 55 years. Loved partner & friend of Robbie Phillips; Loved daughter of the late Arthur & Irene Walters; Loved and treasured sister, sister-in-law and aunty of Anne and Farrell Green, Robyn Walters and Simon Vivian, Alan and Julie Walters, and their families.
"Run free Jacqui."
A Service for Jacqui will be held at the Otorohanga Baptist Church, 8 Ranfurly Street, on Monday 21st October, at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ
PO Box 459, Tokoroa 3444
Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 18, 2019