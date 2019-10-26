Jacobus SPANBROEK

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jacobus SPANBROEK.
Service Information
Cambridge Funeral Services
2 Albert St
Cambridge , Waikato
3283
078277649
Death Notice

SPANBROEK,
Jacobus Albertus Petrus
(Jack/Koos):
Born in Bemmel, Netherlands, on 13.10.1937. Jack passed away on Friday 18 October 2019 after a short illness. Dearly loved soulmate and friend of Cheryl and her family for 15 years. Special Opa to Ashlin, Kyra, Taylah and Macy. To his many friends from Sky City Hamilton, thanks for the good times. To Diane and Ken, thanks for your support, and the cake and beer for his birthday. To Cherie and Jason, Ross and Kelly, Elaine and Paul, Bruce and Maree and his many friends, Thanks for the unconditional love and support.
Rest in peace my darling,
God has you in his keeping.
Funeral Prayers will be celebrated at St Peter's Church, Anzac Street, Cambridge, on Tuesday 29 October at 10.30am. At Jack's request, please no flowers.

logo
Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.