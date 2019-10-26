SPANBROEK,
Jacobus Albertus Petrus
(Jack/Koos):
Born in Bemmel, Netherlands, on 13.10.1937. Jack passed away on Friday 18 October 2019 after a short illness. Dearly loved soulmate and friend of Cheryl and her family for 15 years. Special Opa to Ashlin, Kyra, Taylah and Macy. To his many friends from Sky City Hamilton, thanks for the good times. To Diane and Ken, thanks for your support, and the cake and beer for his birthday. To Cherie and Jason, Ross and Kelly, Elaine and Paul, Bruce and Maree and his many friends, Thanks for the unconditional love and support.
Rest in peace my darling,
God has you in his keeping.
Funeral Prayers will be celebrated at St Peter's Church, Anzac Street, Cambridge, on Tuesday 29 October at 10.30am. At Jack's request, please no flowers.
Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 26, 2019