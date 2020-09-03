van WEES, Jacoba:
Cobi passed away on Monday 31 August 2020 at Pohlen Hospital, Matamata. Loving wife of John, cherished Ma of Hans and Kerrin (Australia), Ineke and Eric (Holland), Ellie and Lawrence. Loved Oma of Emma, Claire, Emiel, Michelle, Robert, Samantha, Sam, Mellissa, Amy and their partners. Special Oma to Kate, Emma, Allison and Ouwe Oma of seven great-grandchildren. John and Ellie would like to thank the nurses and staff at Pohlen Hospital who lovingly cared for Cobi. All message to the family C/- Broadway Funeral Home FDANZ, 10 Short Street, Matamata.
Published in Waikato Times on Sept. 3, 2020