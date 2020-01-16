TERMAAT,
Jacob (Joop/Joe):
Passed away on 14th January 2020. Aged 89. Dearly loved husband and friend of Sannie. Loved father and father-in-law of Gerald & Esther, Jo-Ann & Steve, Peter & Diane, Ellen & Ron. Beloved Opa to Jonathan & Renee, Daniel & Jazz, Jason & Karen, Ben & Claire, James & Bre, Ariel & Tyrell, and Jacob, Zoe, Adam and Lena. Great Opa to Brierley, Finn, Eva, Asher and Tess.
Faith – Hope – Love
Funeral to be held on Monday 20 January at 11.00am at Hamilton Reformed Church, 11 Aberdeen Drive, Frankton. All communications to the Termaat Family, PO Box 4449, Hamilton 3247.
Published in Waikato Times from Jan. 16 to Jan. 18, 2020