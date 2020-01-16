Jacob TERMAAT

Guest Book
  • "A truly great and honourable man has left this world, but..."
    - FiFi Cox
  • "It is with sadness I hear of the passing of Joop a good..."
    - Lenore Platje
Service Information
Funeral
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Hamilton Reformed Church
11 Aberdeen Drive
Frankton
Death Notice

TERMAAT,
Jacob (Joop/Joe):
Passed away on 14th January 2020. Aged 89. Dearly loved husband and friend of Sannie. Loved father and father-in-law of Gerald & Esther, Jo-Ann & Steve, Peter & Diane, Ellen & Ron. Beloved Opa to Jonathan & Renee, Daniel & Jazz, Jason & Karen, Ben & Claire, James & Bre, Ariel & Tyrell, and Jacob, Zoe, Adam and Lena. Great Opa to Brierley, Finn, Eva, Asher and Tess.
Faith – Hope – Love
Funeral to be held on Monday 20 January at 11.00am at Hamilton Reformed Church, 11 Aberdeen Drive, Frankton. All communications to the Termaat Family, PO Box 4449, Hamilton 3247.
Published in Waikato Times from Jan. 16 to Jan. 18, 2020
