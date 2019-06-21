WILTSHIRE, Jack Stuart:
Passed away peacefully on 18 June 2019, aged 16, after a long illness surrounded by those who loved him most. Much loved eldest son of Stuart and Irene, twin brother of Grace, big brother to Mason.
"You fought with the
heart of a lion - rest easy
our beautiful boy."
A service will be held for Jack at Woodlands Estate, 42 Whitikahu Road, Taupiri, on Monday 24th June 2019 at 1.30pm. We would like to acknowledge the support from the Rainbow Place and the Waikato Hospice team. Donations to support hospice can be made online at www.hospicewaikato.org.nz or can be left at the service. All correspondence to the Wiltshire family, C/- PO Box 276, Hamilton 3240.
Published in Waikato Times on June 21, 2019