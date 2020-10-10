MARTIN, Jack:
Peacefully at St Kilda Care Home, Cambridge, on Thursday, 8th October 2020. Aged 92 years. Treasured husband of the late Maureen. Loving Dad of Shelley & Ken Aitcheson, Andrea & John Robinson and Phillipa Martin. Granddad of Josh, Ronan, Anna, Tim and Kate. Also loved step-father of Trevor & Andrea, Dianne & Graham, Robyn & Peter, Grant & Lynette. Step-grandfather to 10 grandchildren. Loving brother of Gloria, and uncle of Suzanne and Jeffrey. Thank you to staff at St Kilda Care Home, especially Kaitlyn, who have made the last two years comfortable.
"May he Rest In Peace"
A celebration of Jack's life will be held at Woodside Estate, Woodside Road, Tamahere, Hamilton, on Wednesday, 14th October 2020 at 10.30am, followed by private cremation. All communications to The Martin Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge 3434.
Published in Waikato Times from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2020