Guest Book
  • "Dear John and Wendy We send you all our love at such a sad..."
    - Robyn and Vernon Fenneman
  • "Our deepest sympathy upon the loss of your Farther he was a..."
  • "My condolences to the family, RIP Jack."
    - Brian Roberts
Service Information
Seddon Park Funeral Home
49 Seddon Road
Hamilton, Waikato
078461561
Service
Monday, Mar. 23, 2020
10:30 a.m.
Seddon Park Funeral Home
49 Seddon Road
Hamilton
Death Notice

LEATHART, Jack Lewis:
On 18 March 2020, peacefully at Cascades Retirement Home surrounded by his family, aged 83 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Jocelyn. Loved father & father-in-law of John & Wendy, Mark & Michelle. Special Popa to Breeana. A service for Jack will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, Cnr Seddon Road & Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Monday, 23 March 2020, at 10.30am, followed by private cremation. Jack and his family would understand if you decide not to attend, given the current global health concerns, and the need to protect the living. All communications to the Leathart family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.

Published in Waikato Times from Mar. 20 to Mar. 23, 2020
