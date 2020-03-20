LEATHART, Jack Lewis:
On 18 March 2020, peacefully at Cascades Retirement Home surrounded by his family, aged 83 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Jocelyn. Loved father & father-in-law of John & Wendy, Mark & Michelle. Special Popa to Breeana. A service for Jack will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, Cnr Seddon Road & Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Monday, 23 March 2020, at 10.30am, followed by private cremation. Jack and his family would understand if you decide not to attend, given the current global health concerns, and the need to protect the living. All communications to the Leathart family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times from Mar. 20 to Mar. 23, 2020