KNIGHT, Jack Campbell:
QSM, JP Retired
Peacefully, on Monday 16th September 2019, Jack passed away; in his 94th year. Loving and devoted husband of Frances for 70 years, much loved and respected Dad of Ray (Cambridge), Shona and John Niles (Owaka), Denis and Marie (Gore), Maureen and Neville Martin (Owaka), adored, beloved, mentor and awesome Grandad and great-Grandad Jack of Paula, and Ruby; Tina and Josh; Danny and Jen, Harrison, and Oliver; Chris and Lawson; Reece and Abbie, and Eliza; Hemi and Jo, and Ana; James and Kayla, Georgia, and Harley; Jackie and Murphy, and Lennix.
R.I.P.
A service of farewell for Jack was celebrated in Balclutha on Saturday 21st September 2019. Messages to 7 Cargill Street, Owaka 9535.
Doug Nesbit
Funeral Services Ltd
Balclutha, and Milton.
www.dougnesbitfunerals.co.nz
Published in Waikato Times on Sept. 28, 2019