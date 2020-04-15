DUTHIE, Ivy May
(nee Jessop/Owens):
Born July 19, 1935. Ivy passed away peacefully on April 11, 2020. Beloved wife of Brian, and dearly loved Mum and Nana to Gavin, Cole, Brooke and Riley; Brenda and Daryl; Karen, Peter (dec), Hershee and Vicky; and great-grandmother to Peter, Lyncon and Oisin. Ivy will be privately cremated and a Memorial Service to celebrate Ivy's life will be arranged at a later date. Communication to Brenda Owens, 27 Oakford Close, Riccarton, Christchurch 8011.
Published in Waikato Times on Apr. 15, 2020