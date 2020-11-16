Ivan Pani Michael GAGE "BALDY"
11 March 1949 –
14 November 2020
Peacefully passed away at Waikato Hospital in the early hours of Saturday morning. Loving father of Dennis & Maria, and much loved Grandad of Chrystal, Kimmy, Kyle, Maia, Gabby & Lucy. A celebration
"The Last Party"
of Baldy's life will
be held:
Tuesday 17 November
1.00pm
Thames Rugby & Sports Club,
Ngati Maru Highway, Thames.
The family invites all who knew him to come and share their many hilarious memories over one last warm Ranfurly.
Published in Waikato Times on Nov. 16, 2020