FLAVELL, Ivan Ernest:
Passed away peacefully on 13th September 2019, aged 89. Much loved husband of the late Daphne. Very much loved father and father in-law of Dianne & Pete, Dale & Shan. Loved Grandad of Aaron & Raechel, Lee & Amy, Tim & Neesha. And Olds Granddads to his 10 great-grandchildren who he adored. Forever loved, Always missed, Never forgotten.
A Service will be held at Te Aroha RSA, 6 Rewi Street, Te Aroha, Thursday 19th September 2019 at 10.30am. Donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to Simply Cremations, PO Box 13555, Tauranga.
Published in Waikato Times on Sept. 17, 2019